GCC reopens 40 polyclinics to offer Chennai specialised care

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation official, the polyclinics have been opened at 40 locations that are mostly urban primary health centres. Earlier, there were only 36 polyclinics.





“Residents can get specialised treatment including general medicine, dental, orthopaedic, ENT and others, free of cost. The polyclinics would function between 4.30 pm to 8.30 pm from Monday to Saturday,” the official said.





Medical care under dermatology, gynaecology, paediatric, ophthalmology, physiotherapy and psychiatric will be given at the polyclinics. Some of the polyclinics are at Tiruvottiyur UPHC (urban primary health centre), Pudupet UPCH, Adambakkam UPHC, Madipakkam UPHC, Saidapet UPHC, Shenoy Nagar UPHC and others.





The official added that the concept of polyclinic has been implemented as evening clinics as the doctors at the UPHCs would not work on evening hours, mostly. Also, most of the city residents visit clinics at evening hours, the official said.





On the other hand, visitors complain that the polyclinics are yet to be fully functional as specialists for some of the streams are unavailable to the civic body. When asked, the official clarified that the process to recruit specialised doctors has commenced.





Meanwhile, the civic body has commenced a study to improve the quality of health care facilities run by the civic body and introduce new facilities. A committee was formed a few months ago and the committee would provide suggestions to improve the quality.





“Tertiary hospitals like Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Stanley Hospital and others are crowded by out-patients. The health care facilities of the Corporation will be improved in a way to reduce the out-patient crowd in tertiary hospitals. Polyclinics will reduce the crowd,” another official said.