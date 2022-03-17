Country will be free from NEET, says Stalin

Chennai :

Presiding over the wedding of his cabinet colleague KN Nehru’s nephew in the city, Stalin recalled the return of the Bill by the Governor and subsequent re-adoption of the same Bill last month and said, “We did not receive any news on the status of the Bill till yesterday. So, I, along with Duraimurugan, Ponmudi, chief secretary and officers met the Governor and enquired about the file.” Quoting the Governor as saying, “I am also aware of the law. I cannot return it (bill) to you the second time. I have no other option but to forward it to the President, ” the CM said, “We have won the first round. I am confident that the country will be freed from NEET soon.”



