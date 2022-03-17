Chepauk stadium gets green nod

Chennai :

According to the report, the government, accepting the recommendations of the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), granted approval for expansion and modernisation of the stadium, but also added a host of environmental restrictions. According to the TNCA proposal, the total cost for the project is estimated at Rs 139.07 crore. The existing area of the stadium is 62,054 sq metres and after the expansion the total area will be 77,182 sq metres. The total built up area will also increase from 49,598.88 square metres to 66,237.18 sq metres. The present seating capacity is 31,140 and the seating capacity in the proposed building is 5,306 which will increase the total capacity to 36,446. “We have planned a state-of-art players dressing room, a row of AC corporate boxes on the top, a cricket museum on the other part of the building, and a cafe. It will be a modern stadium with three indoor nets,” TNCA Secretary RS Ramasamy, told DT Next. He also said that since the buildings were constructed in the 1960s, the buildings will be demolished to build new ones. MCC block and Pavillion block have been demolished and two buildings - one for MCC and another for TNCA - will be constructed. “Our plan is to complete the project in nine months, most probably by the end of this year,” added Ramasamy.



