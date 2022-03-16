Two-wheeler thief uses stolen bikes for snatching, nabbed in Chennai

Chennai :

A special team of Washermenpet police have arrested a man for stealing two-wheelers in the neigbbourhood and using them for snatching phones from pedestrians.





Thamizhmani of Chinna Mettupalayam of Tiruvottiyur, a private firm employee, parked his two-wheeler in front of his house on March 8 and found it missing the next morning.





Based on his complaint, Washermenpet Deputy Commissioner Sundaravathanam's special team swung into action and collected CCTV footage from the neighbourhood.





The bike thief identified as Dilli Babu of Washermenpet was secured from Korukkupet and investigation revealed that he stole another bike at Royapuram on March 5 soon after he was released on bail in a different case.





He along with a friend tried to steal a Yamaha R15 bike in Tiruvottiyur on March 8, but since the alert owner spotted them towing away his vehicle and chased them, the latter abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.





The duo stole Thamizhmani's vehicle on the same night and CCTV footage of all three incidents were retrieved.





Two vehicles and three mobile phones were seized from Dilli Babu, who indulged in snatching using the stolen bike at Parry's Corner, Royapettah and Kasimedu.





Police said that Dilli Babu has more than 30 similar cases pending against him in different police stations.





He was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday and a hunt has been launched for his accomplice.