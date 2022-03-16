Chennai Metro services from 5am to 11pm starting tomorrow: Check details

Chennai :

CMRL on Wednesday announced that Metro Rail Services would start early by 5 am on all days instead of 5.30 am from Thursday.





An official release of the CMRL said that Metro services will run on weekdays (Monday to Saturday) from 5 am to 11 pm with existing peak hour services from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and from 5 pm to 8 pm in the evening with 5 minute headway during peak hours and 10-minute headway during non-peak hours and from 10 pm to 11 pm with 15 minutes headway.





During Sundays and government public holidays, it is said that Metro services will run on Sundays and government public holidays from 5 am to 10 pm with 10 minutes headway throughout the day and from 10 pm to 11 pm with 15 minutes headway. There will be no peak hour services in the holiday timetable schedule.