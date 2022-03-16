In pics: Chennai college students protest over Hijab verdict

Members of the Students Federation of India held protests in their respective campuses.
Chennai:
The row over the Hijab had sparked several protests among students in Chennai
Students from various colleges across Chennai protested against the Hijab verdict given by the Karnataka High Court, on Wednesday.
Members of the Students Federation of India held protests in their respective campuses.
Pictures from the protest sites are here:
SFI Students from Madras University protesting against Hijab verdict
One of the placard reads, "Raise your voice, for your choice"
The row over the Hijab had sparked several protests among students in Chennai
Related Tags :
Madras University | Hijab verdict | Supreme Court | Karnataka HC | students protest | Karnataka Hijab row | Muslims | Saffron | Hijab is my right | New College | College students protest | Protest against Hijab verdict | Hijab ban | Uniform civil code | Karnataka High Court | Bommai on Hijab | Hijab row | SC | Fundamental rights | Chief Justice N V Ramana | Flag march in Karnataka | Udupi | Chitradurga and Doddaballapura | Hijab row case | Hijab protest in Chennai | Chennai College students protest | Protest over Hijab verdict in Chennai
Conversations