Wed, Mar 16, 2022

In pics: Chennai college students protest over Hijab verdict

Published: Mar 16,202204:21 PM by Online Desk

Updated: Mar 16,202204:48 PM

Mail

Members of the Students Federation of India held protests in their respective campuses.

Students from Madras University issue protest on Hijab verdict (Credit: Hemanathan)
Chennai:
Students from various colleges across Chennai protested against the Hijab verdict given by the Karnataka High Court, on Wednesday.

Members of the Students Federation of India held protests in their respective campuses.


Pictures from the protest sites are here:


SFI Students from Madras University protesting against Hijab verdict

 
One of the placard reads, "Raise your voice, for your choice"


The row over the Hijab had sparked several protests among students in Chennai

