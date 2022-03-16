In pics: Chennai college students protest over Hijab verdict

Students from Madras University issue protest on Hijab verdict (Credit: Hemanathan)

Chennai :

Students from various colleges across Chennai protested against the Hijab verdict given by the Karnataka High Court, on Wednesday.





Members of the Students Federation of India held protests in their respective campuses.









Pictures from the protest sites are here:









SFI Students from Madras University protesting against Hijab verdict





One of the placard reads, "Raise your voice, for your choice"







The row over the Hijab had sparked several protests among students in Chennai



