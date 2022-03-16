Ma Subramanian inaugurates vaccination drive for 12-14 age group in Chennai

Chennai :

Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated Covid vaccination camp for 12-14 age group at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Ashok Nagar on Wednesday. A total of 21.21 lakh students are eligible to get inoculated against Covid.





"As children aged 12-14 are getting vaccinated against Covid, parents permission is required. Also, it should be followed while they are inoculated in the schools. With cases being reduced in the State and schools are functioning, the vaccination drive for this particular age group will be held at the schools itself," said Ma Subramanian.





"Since, the 15-18 years vaccination drive started on January 3 at schools, we were able to inoculate over 84 per cent of children. And as children are vaccinated with different vaccine - Corbevax, 20 dose will be inoculated in one vial. So, the drive will continue at their respective schools," he added.





At least 33.46 lakh students in 15-18 years are eligible for vaccination. Of which, 84.15 percent (28.17 lakh) got their first dose, and 56.24 percent (18 lakh) second dose.





In addition, as per the Union Government, people above 60 years without comorbid conditions to get precaution dose from today. In Tamil Nadu, at least 1.04 crore people are above 60 years, among them those who have completed nine months after the second dose to get booster dose.





The minister said that the State have 28.8 lakh Covidsheild, 8.30 lakh dose of Covaxin and 21.60 lakh Corbevax in stock. Though 21.21 lakh students (12-14 age group) are eligible, around 39,000 additional vaccines in hand.