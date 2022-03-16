4.5-foot crocodile caught near Vandalur road taken to Zoo

Chennai :

Sources said over the past years, crocodiles have been spotted in lakes and ponds in the Sandananthapuram, Nedukundram, and Alapakkam areas and so far the Forest Department has caught more than 10 crocodiles in 8 years. On Wednesday in Varaprasad Nagar in Kolapakkam near the lake bed, dogs were gathered and were barking continuously. Soon, the villagers who went to the lake bed found a crocodile on the road and informed the police. However, before the police reached the spot a few youngsters managed to tie the mouth of the crocodile using a rope.





Later the Vandalur Otteri police and the Vandalur Zoo staff who visited the spot took the crocodile in the Vandalur Zoo vehicle. Villagers told police that the crocodile might come from the Kolapakkam lake and they were afraid that there might be more crocodiles in the lake. They said that crows pick up crocodile eggs from inside the zoo and put them in a locality where they eventually breed and requested the police and Forest Department to check the lake and catch the crocodiles soon.