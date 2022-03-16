'Hijab is my right': Chennai college students protest over Karnataka HC's verdict

Chennai :

Several students from Madras University and New College, Chennai staged protest over Karnataka High Court's verdict on Hijab row today.





Students were seen raising slogans and holding placards that mentioned 'Islam is my faith, Hijab is my right', 'Cover yourself and feel proud on Muslim Identity'. Around 30 members from SFI were seen protesting in Madras University saying that the nobody has the right to choose what students can wear.





"High Court has failed to deliver a democratic verdict and we are upset over this. India is known for its democracy," said one of the students. They also said that the Supreme Court should give out a fair judgment.





However, talks are going on between colleges' management and students to stop the protest.





In its 129-page order the High Court had held that Hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice and upheld the Karnataka Government's order banning the use of any cloth on the campus that could disturb peace, harmony and public order.