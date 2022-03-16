Four zones in Chennai now have only single digit active cases

Chennai :

In a relief to the city residents, four of the 15 Chennai Corporation zones have less than 10 active cases.





According to Chennai Corporation data, Manali has only four active cases while Madhavaram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones have six active cases each. Tiruvottiyur has 8 cases. Apart from this, Royapuram has only 10 active cases.





As of Wednesday morning, the city had only 327 active cases, which is the lowest since the outbreak. Teynampet has 45 active cases, which is the highest. None of 15 zones have more 50 active cases.