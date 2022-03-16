Stalin: Book park soon to fulfil MK’s dreams

Chennai :

“Karunanidhi once said that a mega book park will be established to make all books available under one roof and the land for the park will be provided by the state government. I assure you that the state government will identify the land with the help of Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI). If the park is established all books will be available under one roof, publishers and booksellers can meet in that venue,” said Stalin, while addressing the awards distribution function at Kalaivanar Arangam.





Though the announcement is not new the booksellers and publishers feel that is a dream come true for them.





“Establishing a book park has been BAPASI’s long pending dream and we wholeheartedly welcome the announcement of Chief Minister,” SK Murugan, Secretary, BAPASI, told DT Next.





Karunanidhi made the announcement to establish a book park during his tenure as Chief Minister between 2006 and 2011 and BAPASI identified an 8-acre site in Kotturpuram. But BAPASI after that did not take the subject forward. “BAPASI did take it forward due to several factors like the health conditions of the Dravidian patriarch, besides change of government,” said Murugan.





However, the identified site was later allotted for Anna Centenary Library and now the Chief Minister has asked BAPASI office-bearers to identify another site suitable for them to establish the book park. “BAPASI has identified a couple of land parcels, including one in Perambur, and the government has to verify the documents and allot the land,” Murugan said.





However, the announcement of the book park has led to the question of what will happen to the annual Chennai Book Fair.





To this, Murugan replied that in Chennai book fair publishers and sellers from different states participate, but in the case of book park it will be largely for publishers and booksellers based in Tamil Nadu only.





Another publisher T Venugopal, owner of ‘Vizhigal’ publication, said that the book park will be the second best repository for the student community in providing educational enlightenment after Anna Centenary Library.





However, Venugopal urged the state government to provide uniform space for bookstalls in the proposed park and not discriminate against them by providing shops of different sizes.