Chennai Metro Rail sees sharp rise in daily patronage

Chennai :

According to CMRL sources, 17.88 lakh commuters travelled on Metro trains from March 1 to 13. On March 11, the Metro saw the highest-ever footfall of over 2 lakh a day since it began operation of the full phase 1 and extension line of 54 km in February last year.





Before the pandemic, the Chennai Metro’s daily average patronage stood at 1.16 lakh in February 2020 but the nationwide lockdown that followed severely impacted the patronage. After the resumption of the train services, the patronage slowly increased and went past the pre-COVID level in December last when it touched 1.24 lakh a day. However, the third wave-induced curbs in Jan-Feb this year led to a drop in the daily footfall. CMRL sources attributed the increase in patronage to all offices and educational institutions resuming operation. “Most of the IT companies are back to work from office mode,” sources said, adding the introduction of the last mile connectivity like small bus services, Uber and Rapido bike taxi has helped increase the patronage.





The officials said the patronage is expected to go up with the opening of two more stations in the phase-1 extension line from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar Depot.





Central Metro station sees a maximum of over 22,000 passengers a day while Tirumangalam and Airport witness on an average 13,700 and 12,800 passengers a day. Shenoy Nagar, Nehru Park and Nanganallur stations have the lowest number of users of about 2,200 passengers.