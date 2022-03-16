MTC approaches Chennai cops against students’ ruckus

Chennai :

In a complaint to the Kipauk police inspector, the MTC Perambur branch manager said, “students studying in certain schools located on the bus route numbers 29A, 29C, 38C, 42 and 142 were creating a ruckus by not getting into the bus. Instead, they travel on the footboards, hanging on the windows and climbing atop buses.” The branch manager said even after counselling the students directly and visiting their schools, they continue to create a ruckus.





According to the MTC sources, a police complaint was filed after students created a ruckus by climbing atop a 29A bus on Thursday. Following this, the crew of several other buses also came forward with similar complaints.