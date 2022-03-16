Octogenarian dies after assaulted, pushed off bed by drunk son in Padi

Chennai :

An 80-year-old man was killed by his son under the influence of alcohol over a domestic quarrel in Padi on Monday.





The deceased D Sundaramoorthy of Avvai Nagar was ill and was bedridden. His younger son S Shankar (34), a house painter, was addicted to liquor due to which his wife separated from him.





On Monday night, Shankar, who came home drunk, allegedly developed a quarrel with his mother Rani (65). Since Sundaramoorthy also yelled at Shankar, the latter reportedly attacked him and pushed him off the bed.





Sundaramoorthy who fell on the floor suffered injuries on his head and became unconscious. Sundaramoorthy was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College, but he died without responding to treatment. Korattur police registered a case and arrested Shankar.



