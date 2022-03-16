Air India technicians at Chennai airport join nation-wide tools down protest

Chennai :

The Air India technicians here, on Tuesday, took to tools down protest as part of a nationwide stir, after union leaders’ talks with the management failed. The Air India technicians had requested the management for an increase in salary, dearness allowance and medical facilities. The meeting management held with the technicians a week ago had failed to yield any result. At Chennai airport, 23 staffers with the technical department joined the protest. The protest will continue in the coming days, they said. However, the arrival and departure of the flights were not affected due to the protest at the Chennai airport.



