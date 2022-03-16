Unable to repay debt, couple die by suicide

Chennai :

Among the deceased, Mazhar Ali (42) of Pichandi Street, was running a shop at Burma Bazaar and Barkath Nisha (34) was a homemaker. The couple has a daughter. On Monday evening, the girl returned home from school and found the door locked from inside. She alerted the neighbours and they broke open the door only to find the couple hanging from the ceiling inside a room.





On information, Royapuram police rushed to the spot and retrieved their bodies for post-mortem. Inquiries revealed that Mazhar Ali had borrowed money from friends a few months ago to develop his business. Since it did not yield profit as expected, he left for neighbouring states for work and returned to the city two days ago.





Police suspect the couple could have decided to take their lives unable to face the humiliation from those who lent them money. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.