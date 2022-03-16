7 school girls hurt as tree branch falls

As many as seven students of the Government Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar suffered minor injuries after a tree branch broke and fell on them during the morning prayers on Tuesday.
Chennai:
The incident happened between 9 am to 9.30 am and the students were immediately rushed to the government hospital in KK Nagar. After the first aid, the students were taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital for scanning though there were no external injuries on the students. Kumaran Nagar police are investigating the incident.
