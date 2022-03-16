NIA: Hizb-ut-Tahrir duo plotted against country

Chennai :

The accused S Bava Bahrudeen alias Mannai Bava (41) of Mannargudi and J Ziyavudeen Baqavi (40) of Kumbakonam were originally arrested by Madurai police after which the NIA took up the case in April 2021 and filed the first charge sheet in May the same year.





The latest supplementary charge sheet prepared after investigation revealed that the duo was engaged in radicalising and recruiting gullible youth to establish an Islamic State and enforce a draft constitution written by the radical Islamic preacher, Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, the founder of Hizb-ut-Tahrir.





The duo organised meetings to recruit members and also conducted secret classes to indoctrinate, radicalise and motivate youth to work towards the establishment of the Islamic State or Caliphate by overthrowing the Government of India. They had also conspired to establish new cells in various districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala through social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube etc to spread the ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir,” said a note from the NIA.





Further investigation is on.