PCCF’s transfer done on request, govt tells HC

Chennai :

Additional Advocate General (AAG) J Ravindran made this submission before the bench comprising Justice V Bharathidasan and Justice N Sathish Kumar, hearing petitions against the elephant poaching activities in the western ghats.





“The government took this decision on the will of the PCCF. It was not due to the HC ordering SIT probe with officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” the AAG submitted. He also made it clear that the official would help the court in cases related to the forest offences though he is transferred to another department.





On recording the submissions, the bench pointed out that the Kerala government is to file its counter for proposing names of the officials to be included in the SIT on March 17 and the transfer of the PCCF was unwanted as he was assisting the court in many forest-related cases.





The judges observed that it’s the government’s call to transfer officials but the court will consider the decision to transfer Shekhar Kumar Niraj on March 17.





Recently, advocate Lajapathy Roy, appearing for a petitioner, informed the HC that he had received information that the State government is thinking of transferring PCCF Shekhar Kumar Niraj to the State rubber corporation. Though the HC ordered to constitute an SIT to probe the elephant poaching activities, the government is trying to transfer Shekhar Kumar Niraj to the State Rubber Corporation. It is a wrong decision since the officer is assisting many forest-related cases,” the advocate submitted.