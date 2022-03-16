NBW issued against CMDA member-secy

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the direction on hearing a contempt proceeding initiated against CMDA member-secretary Ansul Mishra.





The contempt petition was filed by PK Girish seeking direction to take action against the CMDA for not implementing the direction of the court in connection with the land dispute.





According to the petitioner, the CMDA, for the airport expansion project, had classified several parts of residential lands as commercial lands in Manapakkam, Tharappakkam, Gerugambakkam, and Kovur adjoining areas in 2007. It is noted the project was dropped by the Airports Authority of India later. “Even after the project was dropped, the CMDA has not reclassified the residential lands into commercial lands. When it was challenged before the HC, the court passed an order on March 6, 2020, directing the CMDA to implement the IIT panel report on regularisation of land within four months,” the petitioner submitted.