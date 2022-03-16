Water managers in Chennai may not have to sweat out this summer

Chennai :

The total water capacity of the six reservoirs is 13.222 TMC. After the seasonal rainfall in 2021, the current volume of the reservoirs has reached 9.976 TMC. “We have 80 per cent water storage in the city reservoirs due to the northeast monsoon rainfall last year. So we won’t face a drought situation and the current water will be sufficient till the end of the year. In addition, we expect a good amount of rainfall during the northeast monsoon this year. So it will be sufficient to manage this year,” said a senior WRD official.





Every year, Andhra Pradesh discharges Krishna water to the city in January. Due to intense rainfall during the northeast monsoon, the reservoirs had 90 per cent of water two months ago. So, the water bodies did not have enough space to receive additional water. The department requested Andhra Pradesh to discharge water in April.





“From April, the city will receive Krishna water. We expect an additional water supply this year against its normal discharge of 8 TMC since Andhra Pradesh has sufficient water storage in their water bodies,” said the official.





On the other hand, the department is planning to construct new reservoirs and enhance the existing dams in the city. They are yet to submit the proposal to the government.