Stalin meets Guv Ravi, anti-NEET Bill to be sent for Presidential assent

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin called on Governor RN Ravi to urge him to forward the anti-NEET Bill adopted recently by the State Assembly for Presidential assent.





Stalin called on Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here and urged him to expeditiously send the Bill to exempt Tamil Nadu from the purview of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for getting Presidential assent, an official release here said.





On February 8, the Tamil Nadu Assembly had adopted once again the anti-NEET Bill and sent it Raj Bhavan for getting Presidential assent. The previous anti-NEET Bill, passed on September 13, 2021 by the DMK regime was returned after 142 days to the government by Governor Ravi.



