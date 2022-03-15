Perarivalan release: Arputhammal thanks Stalin, says bail interim relief

Chennai :

Perarivalan, who was jailed for more than 30 years in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released on bail today.





His mother Arputhammal, who has been waging a long legal battle for Perarivalan's release, told reporters today that her son's release on bail was an interim relief and thanked the Chief Minister for supporting their fight for justice.





Arputhammal also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who were instrumental in getting bail for Perarivalan.





The Supreme Court last week granted bail to him who has been serving life sentence in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, taking note of his long incarceration of over 30 years and no history of complaint when out on parole.