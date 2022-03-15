Omandurar Government Hospital gets state-of-the-art Robotic Surgery Centre

Chennai :

Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the state-of-the-art Robotic Surgery Operation Theatre at Omandurar Government Multi-superspeciality Hospital on Tuesday. The robotic operation theatre has been constructed at a cost of Rs 34.60 crore. It will help the surgeons perform advanced form of laparoscopic surgeries.





The new operation theatre will function as the Centre for Advanced Robotic Surgery. The hospital authorities say that the robotic surgery centre will help the surgeons to perform difficult surgeries with the most precision using robotic including advanced forms of laparoscopic procedures.





"If organs are removed during surgery, the blood flow to their arteries must be controlled. The nerve vessels must be protected while doing the surgeries to ensure that the weakened organ can be removed to prevent blood loss. In such cases, 3D enhancement is required to implement these effectively and robotic surgeries will help with such procedures," said a doctor from the Department of General Surgery at the hospital.





Though the surgeon's arms can only be rotated 120 degrees, surgery can be performed by rotating up to 360 degrees with the ENDO WRIST in robotic surgery. It also has 3D magnification which makes it easy to see the exact vascular structure and perform surgery.





A press release from the department stated that during the robotic surgery, only very small scars appear on the patient's body, greatly reducing blood loss, pain and infection, and less post-operative pain relief medications. Even those who have undergone major surgery can recover quickly and return home. This sophisticated machine can be used for several procedures such as kidney surgery, cancer surgery, endocrine surgery, and heart surgery.