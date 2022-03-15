Work without tools: Air India staff stage novel protest at Chennai airport

Chennai :

Air Indian staff were engaged in a novel protest of working without using tools at the Chennai airport.





The airlines' staff complained of salary issues and lack of medical facilities. Condemning the carrier's "apathy" and to bring their woes to its authorities' notice, the engineering staff all over India have decided to work with bare hands with no tools for today.





Following the suit, 23 Air Indian employees at the Chennai airport after an hour's demonstration went back to work in this manner. However, incoming and outgoing Air India flights at the city's airport were on schedule.