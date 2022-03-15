Gang leader nabbed for killing man

Chennai :

Selvam, the zonal secretary of Madipakkam, was murdered outside his office on February 1, after it was confirmed that a seat was allocated for his wife. Cops in Madipakkam, who registered a case, formed five special teams to nab the culprits.





A few weeks ago, they arrested Vignesh, Kishore Kumar, Naveen, Sanjay and Bhubaneswar in Vikravandi.





Later, they found that Murugesan (29) of Vyasarpadi was their gang leader and initiated a manhunt. On Monday, the special team arrested Murugesan in Ambattur at gunpoint and further inquiry is on.