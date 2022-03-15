Minor girl alleges police apathy on sexual harassment complaint

Chennai :

After a video clip of a minor girl from Chengalpattu district alleging sexual harassment by men of the same village, and unpleasant police behaviour went viral on Monday, district police superintendent P Aravindhan said that a case has been registered under the Pocso Act against the accused named by one of the survivors in the video.





He added that a case has been registered against the survivor’s brother under Pocso Act, which is based on another minor girl’s complaint. This, the survivors’ side argue, is the police taking revenge for exposing them on social media through the video.





In a two-and-half-minute video addressed to the Chief Minister, a 17-year-old survivor has alleged that she and her sister were facing ostracisation from the village because they filed a complaint against two men for sexually harassing them. They were also threatened with immolation if they stepped out of their hut.





When they approached the all-women police station in Mamallapuram, the girl alleges in the video that they were not properly treated, and that they’d never visit a police station again.





A woman, who spoke on behalf of the survivors to DT Next, said that the incident happened on March 1. “When the elder girl was returning home with a friend on a two-wheeler, the men passed lewd comments. She initially ignored them and reached home but went back along with her widowed mother and younger sister (15) and confronted them. That’s when they touched the girls inappropriately and verbally abused them,” the woman explained.





When they approached the Mamallapuram all-women police station the next day, they were allegedly made to wait the entire day. “They went again the next day and the police objected to certain sentences in the complaint. They were showed a specimen complaint and asked to follow a certain ‘style’,” she added. “When they tried to take photos of their own complaint, the cops snatched the phone.”





When DT Next contacted him, Aravindhan confirmed that two different cases have been registered and added that no arrest has been made yet.





“An internal inquiry will be conducted about the girl’s allegations in the video. The 2 girls have been sent for counselling. Their statements will be recorded as per procedure in the next few days,” he added.