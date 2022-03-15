9 held for double murder in Avadi

Chennai :

Police said that the deceased Arasu alias Azaruddin and Sundar alias Chinna Appu, along with two others – Jegan and Yasin – stripped and filmed Manikandan on their phones. They blackmailed him and demanded cash and ganja to not leak the videos online.





Since Manikandan’s wife had left him to live with Jegan, the former wanted revenge. He invited Jagan to the OCF ground at the Heavy Vehicle Factory in Avadi claiming to have arranged cash.





“When Jagan, Yasin, Azaruddin and Sundar went to meet Manikandan, the latter boozed them and had his henchmen attack them. While Jagan and Yasin managed to flee, the gang hacked the other two to death,” said police.





All nine were remanded in judicial custody on Monday. Police said that both Manikandan and Jagan have previous cases pending against them.



