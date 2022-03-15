HC reserves orders on Vijay’s petition against entry tax

Chennai :

After hearing the pleas by Vijay and others seeking for quashing the demand notice, Justice R Suresh Kumar reserved the orders.





Vijay’s counsel submitted that the penalty should be two per cent per month for delaying the payment of entry tax for the imported car. “However, the Commercial Taxes Department had imposed 400 per cent higher penalty amount,” the petitioner submitted.





The actor claimed that he delayed the payment because the situation was ambiguous in 2005 as to whether or not to pay the entry tax.





“After the Madras High Court held in 2019 that entry tax should be paid for imported cars, the petitioner paid Rs 7.98 lakh but the department imposed a penalty of Rs 30.28 lakh in December,” the petitioner added.





However, the Commercial Taxes Department sought the dismissal of the plea with cost, arguing that the actor failed to respond to the original notice and paid the entry tax only in September 2021.





“Therefore, he is liable to pay the penalty for delaying the payment. It is also noted that the Madras High Court had validated the collecting entry tax for imported cars in 2019. Even after knowing the fact, the petitioner is challenging the notice,” the department contended.





Recording the submissions, the judge reserved the orders without mentioning the date.