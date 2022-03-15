Minor killed, hunt on for suspects

Chennai :

The deceased, G Nagaraj (15) of Red Hills, a school dropout, was part of a troupe that performs at funeral processions.





Nagaraj, who stepped out on Sunday night with a friend, did not return home. While his family members searched for him, they were told that his body was found with injuries near Puzhal lake.





Cops in Red Hills retrieved his body and have sent it for post-mortem. A case has been registered and investigation is going on to ascertain the motive.





A city-wide search has been initiated by the cops to nab the suspects.