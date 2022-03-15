Sister didn’t buy paneer, college kid kills herself

Chennai :

The deceased, G Henagros of Bharathi Nagar in Old Perungalathur, was a first-year college student. Her mother Vasundra (56) works in Southern Railways. Henagros is her second child.





Police said Henagros had not been unwell for the last four days. On Saturday night, she asked her sister to buy paneer butter masala for dinner, but the latter refused.





Henagros went to bed without eating at night and on Sunday morning, while she slept in her room, Vasundra and her eldest daughter went to church for weekly prayers. When they returned home around 11.30 am, they found the bedroom locked from inside.





Mother and daughter called out to Henagros but all they heard was silence. Soon with the help of neighbours, they broke the door and found Henagros dead in the room.





The Peerkankaranai police visited the spot and have sent the body for post-mortem to government hospital in Chromepet. A case has been registered and investigation is going on to establish motive.