Fire destroys carton manufacturing unit

Chennai :

A carton box manufacturing unit was gutted in the fire in Sriperumbudur on Sunday night. However, no casualties were reported. On Sunday, the factory in SIPCOT Irungattukottai was closed.





Police said that the security guards noticed smoke coming out of the chemical storage godown around 8 pm, and soon alerted the fire and rescue team.





Meanwhile, they tried to control the fire using an emergency fire extinguisher. When the rescue team from Irungattukottai and Sriperumbudur arrived, it took them five hours to douse the fire completely.





Police said all machines and raw materials worth Rs 1 crore were destroyed in the fire. The Sriperumbudur police have registered a case and are investigating the reason behind the blaze.



