Intoxicated man falls to death from terrace

Chennai :

A 37-year-old man, under the influence of alcohol, slipped from the terrace of a three-storied apartment building in Nungambakkam and died on Sunday night. The deceased, Nagarathinam of Pudukkottai district, was a fruit vendor. He had been staying in the apartment on Valluvar Kottam High Road. Police in Nungambakkam said that Nagarathinam might have gone to the terrace under the influence of alcohol and a few minutes later, fell to the ground. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Cops sent his body for post-mortem and have registered a case. Investigation is going on to ascertain if he committed suicide.



