History-sheeter hacked to death in Chennai

Chennai :

A 27-year-old man was chased and hacked to death by a duo in Rajamangalam on Monday. The deceased, T Pazhani of Kolathur, an auto driver, is a history-sheeter at Rajamangalam police station, said the cops. The incident happened around 6.30 pm. Two men – Vignesh and Adhikesavan – chased Pazhani through Makkaram garden area and hacked him to death with a machete in front of a house on Ethirajalu Street before fleeing the spot. His body has been sent for post-mortem. Cops suspect that the murder could be a fallout of previous enmity and are searching for the suspects.



