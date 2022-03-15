High Court seeks report on status of paddy procurement

Chennai :

Observing that the loss to the farmers is a loss to the nation, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file a status report explaining the steps taken to procure bags of paddy that are kept in the direct paddy procurement centres in the Ranipet district. Justice Anita Sumanth passed the direction on hearing a batch of writ petitions filed by farmers belonging to several villages in the Ranipet. The petitioners sought directions to the state to establish permanent direct-purchase centres comprising of 500-600 acres of farmland with adequate storage and basic infrastructure. “We have only one DPC for 3000 acres of agricultural lands. DPCs are kept opened merely for a month in a year,” the petitioners submitted. On recording the submissions, the judge asked the state to file a status report be filed as of date. The matter has been adjourned to March 29, 2022.



