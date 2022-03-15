Health dept organises CPR training for public

Chennai :

The training programme is being hosted at the hospital from 8 am to 2 pm at the emergency department every day to train and educate attendants and general public. Experts who conducted the training programme said CPR could save lives in cases like stroke, drowning, falls, etc., and added that the emergency wing at the hospital receives several cases of accident and trauma where CPR could have proven useful to stabilise the patient.





“It is important for not just healthcare workers but also the general public to be aware of the CPR process and make use of it in case of an emergency. Further stabilisation can be done at the hospital,” said Dr R Jayanthi, Dean of Omandurar Government Hospital. “It is important to identify the need of CPR, as the first three minutes can be golden time for an individual in case of accidents or other emergencies. It will help the general public to handle the situation and save lives,” she added.