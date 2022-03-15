Agricultural scientist Swaminathan bereaved

Chennai :

Mina Swaminathan, a childcare expert, died here on Monday. She was 89. She is survived by her husband, agri scientist MS Swaminathan and three daughters. She chaired the panel that recommended the Integrated Child Care Development Scheme (ICDS) in Tamil Nadu and was emeritus trustee of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF). Mina was one of the founders of the mobile creches, a former chair of the Delhi Social Welfare Board.



