Chennai :

Whilst the State was entering the pandemic-induced lockdown days, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlets were increasingly under the scanner of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC). While there were cases of unaccounted cash being seized from Tasmac liquor outlets, in one instance, a case was registered against a senior regional manager of Tasmac, and 12 salesman and supervisors working in the Chennai region of the State-run corporation on charges of malpractice. While Tasmac claims to have taken action against 1,200 employees for indulging in MRP violations after registering 9,300 cases between April 2020 and March 2021, ironically, the big fish in the great Tasmac loot still go scot-free.





Even during the pandemic year in 2020-2021, when Tasmac earned more than Rs 30,000 crore in liquor sales (the same is expected to cross Rs 40,000 crore this fiscal) the money was spinning not for the exchequer alone but a big chunk of Tasmac staff as well. Large amounts of money were collected every day through Maximum Retail Price (MRP violations) despite a warning from the High Court.





Till a few months ago, the Tasmac salesmen have been charging a minimum of Rs 5 extra on every quarter bottle (180ML) of hard liquor. For half bottle, it was Rs 10 extra and for full bottle Rs 20 extra. Likewise, a consumer has to pay Rs 10 extra per beer bottle.





However, despite the court’s strict instructions only to sell the liquor on MRP rates, now the salesmen have hiked the charges to Rs 10 per quarter bottle of hard liquor, Rs 20 for half bottle and Rs 30 for full bottle additional to MRP, irrespective of the brands.





The Madras High Court had recently directed the Tasmac Managing Director to issue a circular to all district-level officials against such practice and to ensure that its ruling in this regard is strictly complied with. The court also said the authorities’ concern would carry out periodical inspections at the outlets.





Rs 7.5 crore looted per day





Tasmac sells over 1.57 lakh cases of hard liquor per day, including brandy, whiskey, rum, gin, and vodka. Each case of liquor contains either 48 quarter bottles or 24 half bottles (357ml) or 12 full bottles (750ml). It also sells around 65,000 cases of beer. Each case contains ten bottles of beer.





Sources from the Tasmac said quarter bottles account for a total of 90 per cent of liquor sales. With Tasmac salesmen charging Rs 10 extra per quarter bottle, a rough estimate puts the ‘extra’ loot to Rs 7.5 crore per day. This would accumulate to about Rs 2,677 crore per year after excluding eight dry days. Even it was Rs 5 additional per quarter bottle, the Tasmac salesmen will rack up Rs 1,338 crore per year. In addition, it was widely reported that the Tasmac salesmen also charged Rs 10 per bottle containing beer additional to MRP. With more than 65,000 cases were sold, the MRP violations fetch Rs 65 lakh per day, and the amount goes up to Rs 230 crore per year.





‘Rs 1K penalty for every extra rupee’





A senior official from Tasmac said the sale of stock sold at extra cost (MRP violation) has been classified as a serious offence. The quantum of penalty for such serious offence shall be prescribed by the Managing Director considering, inter-alia, the repetition of such serious offence.





“Accordingly, as per the current rule, there will be a penalty of Rs 1,000 for every one rupee that was charged additionally will be slapped on the salesperson,” he said adding that “if he charges Rs 10 extra per bottle, the particular salesman have to pay Rs 10,000”.





The official also said that for the first-time offence, only a fine will be imposed. “If he indulges for the second or third time, the salesperson will face disciplinary action such as suspension for several weeks besides imposing fine on him,” he added.





He said if it was found the Tasmac salesperson indulges repeatedly in MRP violations, action will go up to issuing a dismissal order.





Vigilance can crack down: Officials





The Tasmac official said for inspection of proper functioning of Tasmac retail vending shops, five special flying squads headed by the officials in the cadre of deputy collectors have been formed in the regional headquarters located at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, and Tiruchirappalli.





“Similarly, authorities from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) could also conduct raids on Tasmac shops following complaints of liquor being sold at a higher cost than MRP,” he said.





The official said receipts concerning the purchase of liquor will be available on-demand at all the liquor shops and consumers can keep the bills as proof while lodging complaints against MRP violations. “Moreover, phone numbers of Vigilance officials have been legibly displayed at all the liquor shops,” he said adding, “consumers can call on all working hours of liquor shops including Sundays to lodge complaints if there were any grievances in the sales.”





He also pointed out CCTVs have also been installed in almost all the liquor shops not only to monitor burglary or other offences but also to check MRP violations.





Action taken on MRP violations





As per the records available with the Tasmac, about 9,300 cases have been registered between April 2020 and March 2021. Accordingly, action was also taken against 1,200 Tasmac employees, who were indulged in MRP violations. Raids were conducted based on the complaints by the consumers and also surprise inspections were undertaken.





The Tasmac official pointed out most of the customers do not come and lodge complaints with the official concerned since many of them are also hesitant to confront the Tasmac salesmen, who indulge in selling liquor for more than the retail price. “It is because of few Tasmac staff, the whole organisation’s name is getting spoiled due to the irregularities in liquor shops,” he added.





Salespersons justify their act





Tasmac Employees Association state president AE Balusamy admitted that salesmen were indulging in the illegal act due to official pressure. “The money which was collected extra in the liquor sales was not only shared by the Tasmac officials but also goes to various levels,” he claimed.





Balusamy said, most of the e-billing machines were not working in the liquor shops and their purpose was not being served. “In addition, the Tasmac supervisor or salesmen could not use the billing machines effectively when there was a heavy crowd during sales,” he claimed and added his forum had already clearly instructed all the members (salesmen) not to indulge in irregularities.





A Tasmac supervisor at a liquor shop in Chennai justified selling liquor for more than MRP. “We need to spend for everything including breakage of liquor bottles, electricity bill and load man. “For meeting miscellaneous expenses such as purchasing bulbs, payment for sweepers and spending on sanitisers and facemasks,” he added.