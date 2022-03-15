Divers’ effort in vain, experts to scan Kapaleeswarar temple pond for idol

Chennai :

The exercise was part of the wing’s investigation to find a peacock idol that went missing from the Kapaleeswarar temple. The Madras High Court had given the wing two weeks’ time on March 1 to retrieve the missing precious peacock idol from the Kapaleeswarar temple pond.





A team of Idol Wing and the divers searched for the missing valuables all over the tank, spread over 7.5 acres.





The divers used a grapnel to drag it all over the floor to check if there were any valuables, and after six hours of search, they could retrieve a one-foot-long stone snake idol from the waterbed. There was no peacock idol, Idol Wing official noted.





Idol Wing is now planning to approach the National Institute of Ocean Technology and will be using the latest tech to scan every inch of the pond, said DGP Jayant Murali.





The petitioner had alleged that the idol of a peacock with a flower in its beak was replaced with a similar one, but with a snake in its beak though it is against the Agama rules. Rangarajan sought for a direction to the Idol Wing to recover the original idol.





The government advocate informed that a probe has revealed that several idols, including the original peacock idol, were believed to be buried under the temple tank and that technological assistance have been sought from Anna University.