Anticipating 4th wave, PWD sets up 240 ICU beds

Chennai :

The official said that construction for the multi-specialty hospital at King Institute campus will begin this month.





“Before COVID, hospitals had lesser number of ICU beds with Oxygen support. But in 2020, when the pandemic hit in 2020, hospitals faced the issue of lack of beds. Since then, we have increased the number of beds, even before the second wave hit last year. Also, experts claimed that a fourth wave is expected in June; so, we are arranging more beds at government hospitals,” said a senior PWD official.





Currently, the PWD is in the process of setting up around 240 ICU beds with Oxygen support at all government hospitals in the city. “We’ve allotted Rs 6 crore for this project,” he pointed out, and added that the department has planned to increase the oxygen capacity to 1,241 metric tonnes (from 350 metric tonnes pre-COVID) at the government hospitals given the anticipated fourth wave.





Additionally, the PWD is constructing a six-floor new block at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Almost 40 per cent of the work is done, and it is expected to be completed by end of 2022.





The official said that the building is being constructed at a total cost of Rs.135.50 crore. “It will have more operation theatres, ICUs, and special burn wards. Also, the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation (TNMSC) contributed medical accessories and other necessities for the hospital for Rs.185.50 crore.





Also, the department is planning to construct a 1,000-bed hospital at the King Institute premises, with 13 departments including radiology and diagnosis. “The hospital would be a huge spread built at 5.5 lakh square feet on 4 acres of land. The project’s estimated cost is Rs.230 crore. Construction is expected to begin this month,” said the PWD official.