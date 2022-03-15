Dy Transport Commissioner caught with 35 lakh bribe

Chennai :

A team of officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) seized Rs 35 lakh unaccounted money from the Deputy Transport Commissioner’s office situated in Ezhilagam campus during a surprise check on Monday. Official sources said the money was believed to be part of the bribe paid by those trying to get a promotion, Rs 5 lakh per person, and added that the official was seemingly collecting it on behalf of someone else.





According to the agency, it received credible information that Natarajan, the Deputy Transport Commissioner, Chennai, was collecting Rs 5 lakh each from 30 assistants working in the State Transport Department to be promoted as superintendent. Following this, a team of DVAC officials conducted a surprise check at his office on Monday and found Rs 35 lakh unaccounted money.





However, two persons, believed to be acting as the official’s conduit, escaped from the spot before the sleuths could nab them.





“Natarajan is not the official who decides on promotion. He was mainly handling the department portal. It looks like he was collecting the money on behalf of somebody else,” sources said. It is possible that the money was meant to be shared among officials above him, they added.





Sources also said that it was not clear if the official was collecting money from the assistants who are due for promotion for the last few days. “We received information that he was collecting money on Monday. So we carried out surprise check and seized the money,” officials said.





As of now, the agency has registered a case against Natarajan. But further probe is on to trace the whole network, added an official.