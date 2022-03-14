Veggie prices drop by 20 pc in Koyambedu market, may surge in coming days

Chennai :

As the Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market received adequate supply of vegetables, the prices further declined by 20 per cent. Traders said that with the second crop to begin from April, there might to a shortage in supply and rates are expected to surge.





"The market received at least 350 - 400 vehicles of vegetables from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. So, the prices have come down drastically. As the summer season has already started, from next week, water vegetables, including chow chow, and cucumber prices are expected to go up at least by 10 - 20 percent," said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





Traders are worried that the vegetables would be sold below Rs 20 per kg, which impacted their business for over a month. They are unable to increase the prices fearing wastage.





"From April 1, the second crop cultivation is likely to begin, so there won't be yield. And the rates will surge at least by 10 percent in the city. So, we expect the sale would go up and we might make some profit," said Babu R, a wholesale trader at the market.





Currently, onions are sold for Rs 30 per kg, tomatoes Rs 10 per kg, brinjal, ladies finger, cabbage sold for Rs 15 per kg, carrots Rs 25 per kg, beetroot Rs 10 - 15 per kg, chow chow, and cucumber for Rs 15- Rs 20 per kg





The retail traders in Chennai increased the prices of vegetables by 10 per cent compared to the wholesale market. Even they witness a dip in the business for more than two weeks. Vendors expect the sale to pick up at least from next week.