20 lakh women and children to get deworming tablets in Chennai: Mayor Priya

Chennai :

R Priya, Chennai Mayor, assured that around 20 lakh women and children in the city will be given Albendazole tablets to prevent anemia among the residents by deworming.





As many as 15,55,354 children between age 1 and 19, and 4,12,482 women between age of 20 and 30 will be given the tablets, Priya told reporters at a camp in which school students were given tablets in MGR Nagar on Monday.





The camps will be conducted at schools, colleges, anganwadi centres and urban primary health centres from March 14 and March 19. Tablets will be given to missed out children and women on March 21.





According to a civic body press release, half tablet (200 mg) has to given to children between 1 and 2 years of age once in every six months and one full tablet will be given to others. Pregnant women and lactating mother's should not take the tablets.





Around 70 per cent of the babies between age of 6 months and 59 months are found to be anemic. Around 56 per cent and 30 per cent of female and male children between the age group of 15 and 19 years are also anemic.