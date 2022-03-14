JAIN Online’s virtual job fair on March 21

Chennai :

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be-University), a NAAC A++ University as per the recently revised framework is organising a virtual job fair on March 21.





Over one lakh candidates with UG and PG degrees in Commerce, Management, Sciences, Humanities, CS IT, Engineering & Technology, Healthcare, and Hospitality are expected to participate in the job fair.





Reputed companies like ANZ Bank, Nippon Toyota, ICICI Prudential, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Muthoot Microfin, Malabar Gold, Decathlon to name a few, have listed their open job roles here. Apart from these, popular startups like Dunzo, Big Basket, Upgrad, Cultfit, No Broker are going to participate in the job fair.





Titled “Connect to Careers”, the job fair is in line with JAIN Online’s perception to help the students to choose the right careers by offering the ideal platform to get their dream jobs.





The virtual job fair will help recruiters across India to connect with over one lakh candidates for different profiles.





The recruiters will have the access to video resumes of candidates, candidate response dashboards, options to conduct online assessments, etc which will make the recruitment process easy and effective.