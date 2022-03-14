ICSI to organise 1st international conference in Dubai on March 23

Chennai :

WITH professional body set up under an Act of Parliament — Company Secretaries Act, 1980, for the regulation and development of the profession of Company Secretaries in India, its president CS Devendra V Deshpande, President ICSI and CS Manish Gupta Vice President ICSI, of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) stated that ICSI has taken various initiatives including extensive career orientation, professional development programmes, brand building, ICSI digital revolution, recognitions, expanding boundaries, initiatives for members, initiatives for students, academic collaborations, social Initiatives, fee waivers, extensive research projects, re-organisation and infrastructure development, the study of the future role of CS and globalisation of profession.





The Institute, functioning under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has over 67,000 members and about 2.5 lakh students on its roll.





The ICSI is catalysing yet another opportunity for knowledge sharing by organising its 1st International Conference of ICSI Overseas Centre in Dubai on March 23, 2022.





The theme of the conference “Redefining Good Governance: Innovation, Compliance, Sustainability, and Inclusion” is set to bring forth a channel of discussions from across economies to help Company Secretaries understand the intricacies of different statutes.





The Institute completely transformed its remote learning landscape to real-time by rolling out various online short-term courses and free video lectures including e-Vidya Vahini, the online crash course, for its students, along with providing revision classes and conducting mock tests.





ICSI Overseas Centres With its Vision “to be a global leader in promoting good Corporate Governance” and its Mission “to develop high caliber professionals facilitating good Corporate Governance,” the Institute has set forth its foot in the international arena by setting up ICSI Overseas Centres in UAE, USA, UK, Singapore, and Australia. The Centres would augment professional opportunities for ICSI members and facilitate practical training for students, besides assisting ICSI in conducting its examinations in these countries.