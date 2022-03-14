Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

No immunity to existing structures under CRZ rules





Q: As far as I know, an area up to 200 meters from the High Tide Land on the landward side is earmarked as No Development Zone under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) rules. But is there any issue involved in taking on lease an already existing structure that may come under this jurisdiction?





- Saravanan, Kuppam





Making changes to caste status a difficult task





Q: I am from a tribal community from Chhota Udepur, Gujarat. We have been facing problems with our Scheduled Tribe status. We belong to the Rathwa tribe from the border of Madhya Pradesh but as in the land records and old school records, they have mentioned us as Rathwa Koli, which is listed under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category. What can we do to claim our ST status?





-- Mona Rathwa, via email





►There is no legal bar in enforcing the CRZ rules in respect of existing development along the coast. No amnesty has been granted under the law to such structures. A few years ago, such structures near Muttukadu were the power to include a tribe in the presidential ST list vest with the Parliament. Once a caste/tribe is included, even a comma or full stop cannot be added by the Executive government. Further, a list of tribes for one State is not applicable to another State unless that community's name is found in the list of the *State where you reside. You cannot get any ST certificate. If your community is found in the OBC list, you will only be treated as OBC. No one can change it