Weeks after arrested for stabbing wife, cop booked under Pocso Act

Three weeks after a police head constable was arrested for stabbing wife and daughter in Minjur, he has been booked under Pocso Act by Ambattur all-women police based on his elder daughter’s complaint.
Chennai: The 40-year-old who has already been lodged at Poonamallee sub-jail was arrested again on Saturday under Pocso Act. In her complaint, she reportedly stated that her father tried to misbehave with her when she was alone at the house a month ago. On February 24, Rajendran quarreled with his wife Poornima under the influence of alcohol demanding divorce and stabbed her. His elder daughter, the Pocso victim, too suffered injuries when she tried rescue her mother. Rajendran later surrendered at Minjur police station and was remanded in judicial custody.
