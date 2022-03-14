Nellai gang flees during vehicle check, two machetes seized

Three history-sheeters from Tirunelveli escaped from the police during a vehicle check in the city on Saturday night.
Chennai: But the driver has been detained along with the car, from which the police seized two machetes. Nungambakkam police intercepted the car on Mayor Siva Shanmugam Salai when three men from the car got down and fled the spot. On suspicion, the officials immediately the driver, identified as Selvamani of Thoothukudi. Inquiries with him revealed that the men who escaped were Ganesan, Udayapandi and Paramasivam, all history-sheeters in Tirunelveli. A search in the car led to the seizure of two machetes and police are investigating if the gang camped in the city to carry out any crime.
