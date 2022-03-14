four years on, DVAC books Tangedco official for bribe

Chennai :

The complainant R Ramesh has rented out 20 portions of house on Village High Road in Sholinganallur, and the building thus has 24 power connections. After transferring the property to his wife’s name, he wanted to change the EB connections, too.





When he approached Tangedco office in the first week of April 2018, he was asked to meet G Senthil Nathan, the then assistant engineer, operation and maintenance, Sholinganallur. The official allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2,500 for each name transfer and Rs 6,500 for new service connection, apart from the government fee of Rs 200 per name transfer and Rs 1,600 for new service connection.





As the AE kept on asking more money, Ramesh sent his son Mahadevan to meet him. Senthil reiterated his demand and accepted Rs 2,500 from Mahadevan at his office. Mahadevan had recorded the video on his mobile phone. Ramesh then sent a petition, along with video footage, to Tangedco seeking action against the AE.





After four years, DVAC finally registered a case against the official under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.