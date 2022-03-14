Ahead of annual ban, more fishermen venture into sea

Chennai :

“As the catch would be better this month, more than 200 boats ventured into the sea and returned with a good quantity of seafood, which led to fall in prices by 20 per cent,” said Rajan M, a fisherman and wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbour. “The fishing ban will start from April 15, and there won’t be any business during that period. To survive for the next two months, we spent money for boat maintenance and went for fishing,” he added. Though the market received adequate stock of supply, the traders said the sales would be brisk only on weekends.





“For the next few days, more than 500 trawlers will go for fishing and we will get about 20 - 30 tonnes. So the prices might come down further or at least remain stable. But after the ban begins, the market will receive seafood only from the neighbouring states, which will lead to price rise,” said Eswar K, a retail trader at the market.





Currently, seer fish (vanjiram) is sold for Rs 700 per kg, red snapper (sankara) Rs 350, black pomfret Rs 300 - Rs 400, prawns Rs 350 - Rs 500, squid Rs 250 - Rs 350, and anchovy (nethili) Rs 300 - Rs 350.